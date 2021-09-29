MENU

News

US Small Business Optimism at Record Level

September 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Identifying Your Ideal Customer

Sept. 29, 2021—U.S. small-business owners are the most optimistic they’ve been about prospects for their own businesses since before the start of the pandemic, Bloomberg reported. 

The report, based on the results of a PNC Financial Services Group Inc. survey, found 56 percent of business owners are upbeat about their company’s trajectory, the highest level since 2018 and the second-highest dating back to 2006, the first time PNC conducted the survey. 

The level of pessimism dipped to an all-time low of two percent. More than a third of respondents were positive about the outlook of the national economy.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

