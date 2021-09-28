ASA Changing Membership Model

Sept. 28, 2021—The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced a new membership model that hopes to create a “single, unified industry voice.”

Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will be dissolved, and a 50-state regional structure will take their place. The new model will go into effect January 1, 2022.

The pay structure for members will also change. ASA members will now pay a monthly subscription fee, $22.50 per month for existing members and $27.50 per month for new members.

The single-stream subscription structure replaces the previous model of a multi-tiered fee structure that required both national and affiliate dues.

“We are very excited about the opportunities we see for the Automotive Service Association,” Fred Hules II, ASA chairman, said in a statement. “Our Board of Directors is taking the necessary steps to ensure the future of ASA and its members. With the changes occurring in automotive innovation and public policy, it’s critical that the automotive repair industry speaks with one voice. ASA is the voice for automotive repair.”