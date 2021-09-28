MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

ASA Changing Membership Model

September 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ASA industry associations
ASA
Looking at the ASA's past, and where it's headed.

Sept. 28, 2021—The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced a new membership model that hopes to create a “single, unified industry voice.”

Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will be dissolved, and a 50-state regional structure will take their place. The new model will go into effect January 1, 2022. 

The pay structure for members will also change. ASA members will now pay a monthly subscription fee, $22.50 per month for existing members and $27.50 per month for new members. 

The single-stream subscription structure replaces the previous model of a multi-tiered fee structure that required both national and affiliate dues.

“We are very excited about the opportunities we see for the Automotive Service Association,” Fred Hules II, ASA chairman, said in a statement. “Our Board of Directors is taking the necessary steps to ensure the future of ASA and its members. With the changes occurring in automotive innovation and public policy, it’s critical that the automotive repair industry speaks with one voice. ASA is the voice for automotive repair.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Shop Celebrates 30 Years, Featured by Local News

Shop Owners Struggling with Glass Shortage

Related Articles

CARSTAR First to Join ASA’s Corporate Membership Program

ASA-Midwest Offering Membership Discount

ASA-Midwest Announces Student Membership Program, Roundtables

You must login or register in order to post a comment.