Shop Owners Struggling with Glass Shortage

Sept. 28, 2021—While the semiconductor shortage has garnered plenty of attention, there is another shortage affecting the industry, specifically body shops: glass.

A report from KOMO News details the struggle of local businesses, including glass repair shops, to obtain glass to do repairs.

The owner of one Seattle windshield repair company said he has driven eight hours to find replacements. Other people have waited up to eight weeks because of the shortage.

Between the increase in supply and labor costs, the report found glass repairs are 30 percent more expensive because of the shortage.

“Just like all other parts in our industry right now, glass is nowhere to be found," Nate Simmons at Marqueen Garage in Queen Anne, Wash., told the outlet. "And I don’t know why.”