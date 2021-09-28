MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Shop Owners Struggling with Glass Shortage

September 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS glass repair parts shortage
How to Staff up Properly to Repair Glass

Sept. 28, 2021—While the semiconductor shortage has garnered plenty of attention, there is another shortage affecting the industry, specifically body shops: glass. 

A report from KOMO News details the struggle of local businesses, including glass repair shops, to obtain glass to do repairs. 

The owner of one Seattle windshield repair company said he has driven eight hours to find replacements. Other people have waited up to eight weeks because of the shortage.

Between the increase in supply and labor costs, the report found glass repairs are 30 percent more expensive because of the shortage. 

“Just like all other parts in our industry right now, glass is nowhere to be found," Nate Simmons at Marqueen Garage in Queen Anne, Wash., told the outlet. "And I don’t know why.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ASA Changing Membership Model

Shop Celebrates 30 Years, Featured by Local News

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

Survey: Insurers Struggling with Transition to Digital Claims Reporting

Survey: Millennial Shop Owners Eager to Work with Insurers

Seminar Helps Shop Owners with Methods for Collecting Payment

You must login or register in order to post a comment.