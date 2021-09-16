MENU

News

Kia, LexisNexis Partner to Provide Build Data to Insurers

September 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
kia

Sept. 16, 2021—Kia America will be providing vehicle build data to insurers through an agreement with LexisNexis, Repairer Driven News reported. 

The arrangement will potentially allow owners to benefit from their vehicles’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) when they shop for insurance.

“With newfound underwriting data available through LexisNexis Vehicle Build, guesswork involving a vehicle’s ADAS features is now a thing of the past, and we look forward to continuing to bridge the automotive and insurance markets so consumers can shop for auto insurance in a new and empowering way,” Adam Hudson, vice president and general manager, U.S. Connected Car, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said in a statement.

The platform, LexisNexis Vehicle Build, provides normalized data about ADAS features in specific Kia vehicles in order to help insurers in insurance rating and underwriting.

