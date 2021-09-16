MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Alternative Powered Vehicles Expected to Account for 45 Percent of Sales Market By 2035

September 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news SEMA
electric vehicle

Sept. 16, 2021—Sales of alternative powered vehicles, while currently representing just 5 percent of all U.S. light-vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45 percent by 2035, according to new SEMA Market Research.

Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, which together represent around 90 percent of new car registrations worldwide in 2020, plan to widen their portfolio of alternative-power models and scale up their production of electric vehicles.

Three quarters of Americans still prefer gas or diesel and have concerns about charging infrastructure, driving range and price, however SEMA’s research indicates it will still gain a foothold. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Research: A Third of Crashes Can Be Eliminated with AEB

Kia, LexisNexis Partner to Provide Build Data to Insurers

Related Articles

Driverless Car Sales Expected to Make Up 9 Percent of Market by 2035

Annual Sales of Fuel Cell Vehicles Expected to Surpass 2 Million by 2030

California To Ban Sales of New Gas Cars By 2035

You must login or register in order to post a comment.