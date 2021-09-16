Alternative Powered Vehicles Expected to Account for 45 Percent of Sales Market By 2035

Sept. 16, 2021—Sales of alternative powered vehicles, while currently representing just 5 percent of all U.S. light-vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45 percent by 2035, according to new SEMA Market Research.

Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, which together represent around 90 percent of new car registrations worldwide in 2020, plan to widen their portfolio of alternative-power models and scale up their production of electric vehicles.

Three quarters of Americans still prefer gas or diesel and have concerns about charging infrastructure, driving range and price, however SEMA’s research indicates it will still gain a foothold.