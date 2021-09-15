EVs Cause More Serious Accidents, Protect Drivers Better

Sept. 15, 2021—A new study suggests that electric vehicles may cause more serious accidents but lower the risk of injury for their drivers when they happen.

A report from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. shows that since the components for lithium-ion batteries tend to add a significant amount of weight to EVs, accidents involving those vehicles may be more serious.

“Unfortunately, when one of these heavier vehicles hits a lighter weight vehicle, the occupants in the lighter weight vehicle are at higher risk for injury as the added weight increases the force of impact,” the report said. “The way vehicles have been designed for crash worthiness may need to change as well, as some of the heaviest components of the vehicle, like the engine, have been moved to the base or rear of the vehicle, potentially changing the types and severity of motor vehicle injuries.”



