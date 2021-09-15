MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

EVs Cause More Serious Accidents, Protect Drivers Better

September 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS accidents CCC Intelligent Solutions collision EVs
electric vehicle

Sept. 15, 2021—A new study suggests that electric vehicles may cause more serious accidents but lower the risk of injury for their drivers when they happen.

A report from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. shows that since the components for lithium-ion batteries tend to add a significant amount of weight to EVs, accidents involving those vehicles may be more serious.

“Unfortunately, when one of these heavier vehicles hits a lighter weight vehicle, the occupants in the lighter weight vehicle are at higher risk for injury as the added weight increases the force of impact,” the report said. “The way vehicles have been designed for crash worthiness may need to change as well, as some of the heaviest components of the vehicle, like the engine, have been moved to the base or rear of the vehicle, potentially changing the types and severity of motor vehicle injuries.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Research: A Third of Crashes Can Be Eliminated with AEB

Kia, LexisNexis Partner to Provide Build Data to Insurers

Alternative Powered Vehicles Expected to Account for 45 Percent of Sales Market By 2035

Related Articles

Porsches, Mercury Cars More Likely to Cause Accident

EVs Could Lead to More Glass Replacements

Serious Fun, Serious Business

You must login or register in order to post a comment.