Employee Burned Badly in Shop Fire

Sept. 9, 2021—An auto body shop employee was badly burned during a shop fire, WCPO reported.

The employee, Bryan Miller, was inside Elite Autobody, Cycle and Sales of Bethel, Ohio, when a fire erupted. Miller made it out of a window but sustained burns to 75 percent of his body, the report said.

"I'm worried about what he's going to do with his job," Stephen Legg, Miller's cousin, told the outlet. "He does a lot of auto body work. That's his passion. He does a lot with his hands. His hands are completely burned right now."

Legg said the family believes Miller was in the shop working on one of his bikes when it backfired and started a fire or explosion.