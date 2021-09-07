MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Annual Cost to Own, Operate New Vehicle Nears $10K

September 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto repair depreciation maintenance news
new car

Sept. 7, 2021—A new AAA study has found that the cost to own and operate a new car in 2021 was nearly $10,000, Car and Driver reported. 

The annual average cost of $9666 is up from $9561 in 2020 and $9282 in 2019 but AAA says that it changed its methodology for this year's calculations, so the overall cost through the years can't be directly compared.

The study found electric vehicles have lower per-mile fuel and maintenance costs, but they suffer from high depreciation rates (which can make buying a used EV tempting for those interested in such a vehicle). The vehicle segment with the highest overall driving costs is half-ton pickups, which cost an average of 77.3 cents per mile. The lowest? Small sedans, at only 48.2 cents per mile. Subcompact SUVs benefit from low depreciation rates, but medium SUVs are the segment that is second-most expensive to own and operate.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Over 50 Percent of Small Business Employees Concerned About Mental Health

Increased Federal Unemployment Benefits Gone

Related Articles

Tesla Hopes to Produce Low-Cost Vehicle Within Three Years

Collision Masters Donates $10K Frame Machine to School

Tesla Gigafactory to Operate by Year's End

You must login or register in order to post a comment.