Exhibitor Backs Out of SEMA

Sept. 1, 2021—Spansi SpA and Spanesi Americas, Inc. have decided to remove its exhibit from the 2021 SEMA Show.

Spanesi, a repair equipment and body shop solutions company, announced the news in a press release Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Spanesi's customers, distributors, business partners, and staff, we have made the difficult decision not to participate in the 2021 SEMA Show," Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, said in a statement. "Given the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Clark County Nevada, the State of Nevada indoor facemask mandate [issued on July 30, 2021], the prospects of Canada and Europe attendees being prohibited from entering the United States contributing to reduced show attendees, and other influential factors have led to the decision to cancel our participation."

SEMA, scheduled from November 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nev., has not imposed any vaccine restrictions. Last week, AAPEX, which is scheduled to run at the exact same time in Las Vegas, announced it would be requiring proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID test.While separate events, AAPEX and the SEMA Show are closely linked and take place on the same dates.

In the press release, Spanesi stated it will return to SEMA in 2022.