CCG Partners With Elitek

Sept. 1, 2021—Certified Collision Group (CCG) has announced a partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services for collision repair diagnostic solutions.

Elitek will provide CCG affiliates with mobile on-site vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile reflashing, programming and diagnostics using OE diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ with the addition of Elitek,” Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG, said in a statement. “This is yet another illustration of our unwavering commitment to OE-certified, proper repairs and empowering our independent affiliates with the best tools and solutions to deliver their industry-best service on behalf of the customer.

Elitek will also provide full ADAS-related calibrations with confirmation test drives and documentation plus OEM remote diagnostics, programming and scanning.