News

ProColor Collision Adds 5th Location

August 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
los angeles

Aug. 31, 2021—ProColor Collision has added a new location in Los Angeles, according to a press release. 

The location previously operated for more than 20 years as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop. It is now known as ProColor Collision Los Angeles Downtown. 

It also gives ProColor Collision, part of Fix Network Worldwide, its fifth location, all of which are located in California. 

“After so many years of operating independently, we would like to stay on top of our game, especially when handling modern vehicles and the latest automobile technology,” location operator Mark Kim said in a statement. “ProColor Collision has always been a trendsetter in this field and its focus on technology, marketing and training can help us to further improve our services at the highest levels.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

