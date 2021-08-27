Gerber Acquires Missouri Shop

Aug. 27, 2021—The Boyd Group, the largest operator of Gerber Collision and Glass facilities in the U.S., has acquired a new Missouri-based location.

The repair center operated as St. Louis Street Auto Body for the last 56 years, located in Springfield, Miss. Springfield is the third largest city in Missouri.

“We welcome this customer-focused team and share its commitment to delivering high-quality repairs,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “The addition of this repair center strengthens our brand in this region and will further assist customers and insurance partners.”

It is the company’s fourth acquisition in August.