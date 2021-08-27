MENU

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

August 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 27, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Keys To Seeing Business Problems As Opportunities Rather Than Burdens Inc. 

Most business leaders see problems as a burden. Here's how to turn them into an asset.

10 Successful Entrepreneurs on Why Delegating Effectively Is Difficult But NecessaryEntrepreneur

Delegating tasks and responsibilities as a leader is crucial to strengthening the trust and confidence of your coworkers. Here's how 10 leaders do so effectively.

Leaders, Don’t Be Afraid to Talk About Your Fears and AnxietiesHarvard Business Review

Research suggests that everyone benefits when leaders open up. Here's how to start.

