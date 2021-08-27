This Week in Leadership Tactics

Aug. 27, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Keys To Seeing Business Problems As Opportunities Rather Than Burdens — Inc.

Most business leaders see problems as a burden. Here's how to turn them into an asset.

10 Successful Entrepreneurs on Why Delegating Effectively Is Difficult But Necessary — Entrepreneur

Delegating tasks and responsibilities as a leader is crucial to strengthening the trust and confidence of your coworkers. Here's how 10 leaders do so effectively.

Leaders, Don’t Be Afraid to Talk About Your Fears and Anxieties — Harvard Business Review

Research suggests that everyone benefits when leaders open up. Here's how to start.