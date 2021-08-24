10-Year-Old Mechanic Gets Recognized

Aug. 24, 2021—A 10-year-old Pennsylvania mechanic is making a name for himself.

Recently featured in The Morning Call, Giuseppe Iatarola is a 10-year-old mechanic and host of “Giuseppe’s Garage” on YouTube. Iatarola is the son of the owners of Lucky’s Auto Body in Lower Saucon Township, Penn.

Iatorla goes to the body shop each day and completes work in the shop, from dents and scratches to replacing brake cylinders and carburetors.

“He’s with me in the garage all day, starting at 9 a.m.,” his father “Lucky” Luciano Iatarola told the publication. “A car comes in and I sic him on it.”

“I’ve been watching my dad for as long as I can remember,” Giuseppe said. “He was building a drag race car and I started drawing drag race cars on paper or pieces of cardboard. I was in the shop at 2 or 3 years old, working on my pedal car. When I was 5, I started taking out tail lights and taking off bumpers and fenders from real cars. Then later, I started welding and doing other things.”

Giuseppe also produces YouTube content on how to maintain and repair your vehicle. He was recognized by German manufacturer ZF Group, which has now been sending him projects to work on. The company also invited him to SEMA and AAPEX.