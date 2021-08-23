MENU

Half of Small Businesses Fear Another COVID Shutdown

August 23, 2021
Aug. 23, 2021—Nearly half of small businesses fear another government shutdown, Small Business Trends reported. 

According to an August report from Alignable, a small business network, roughly 47 percent of small businesses fear government re-closures due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. The number has increased from a low of 17 percent in April to 24 percent in June to a dramatic jump in July.

“The recent surge in Delta variant cases has added a new, even more, alarming challenge hindering recovery,” Alignable CEO and co-Founder Eric Groves said.  

Additionally, 34 percent of the business owners are highly concerned over the potential impact the Delta variant will have on their business recovery. The rest say they are somewhat concerned (26 percent), slightly concerned (16 percent), and not concerned at all (24 percent).

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

