Hyundai, Kia Recall 600K Vehicles Over Trunk Latch Issue

August 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
August 20, 2021—Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. due an issue that can cause a vehicle's trunk latch to no longer function from the inside if damaged. 

The recall includes certain models of the 2016-2018 Kia Forte, 2018-2019 Kia Rio, 2017-2018 Hyundai Sonata, 2016-2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent and 201-2017 Hyundai Azera, according to a report from the Associated Press. Documents from the NHTSA say the defect could cause a person to become trapped inside the trunk due to the problem.

Affected Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1, and affected Kia owners will be notified starting Oct. 5. 

