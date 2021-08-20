Hyundai, Kia Recall 600K Vehicles Over Trunk Latch Issue

August 20, 2021—Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. due an issue that can cause a vehicle's trunk latch to no longer function from the inside if damaged.

The recall includes certain models of the 2016-2018 Kia Forte, 2018-2019 Kia Rio, 2017-2018 Hyundai Sonata, 2016-2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent and 201-2017 Hyundai Azera, according to a report from the Associated Press. Documents from the NHTSA say the defect could cause a person to become trapped inside the trunk due to the problem.

Affected Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1, and affected Kia owners will be notified starting Oct. 5.