Gerber Makes 2nd Acquisition This Week

August 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 19, 2021—The Boyd Group, a large Gerber Collision and Glass operator, has acquired a collision repair center in San Diego, Cali.

Qualtech Collision Center will transition into a Gerber facility. Qualtech has been locally owned and operated since 1997. 

“We welcome this experienced and customer-focused team as we expand our footprint in Southern California,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “The addition of this repair center will further assist our customers and insurance partners as we provide high-quality repairs in this community.”

This is the Boyd Group’s second addition within the last week. On August 12, the company announced the opening of a location in Round Rock, Texas. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Aging ADAS Must Be Tested for Efficacy

Insurance Companies Accused of Sticking Taxpayers with Multibillion-Dollar Bill

