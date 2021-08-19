MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Insurance Companies Accused of Sticking Taxpayers with Multibillion-Dollar Bill

August 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry insurance news
gavel

Aug. 19, 2021—A multibillion-dollar whistleblower lawsuit against 315 auto insurance companies who are accused of sticking taxpayers with billions in health care costs has been unsealed, the Detroit Free Press reported. 

The suit accuses insurance companies of "intentionally and systematically" failing to "accurately and completely report accident information involving their" customers.

Also at issue are medical costs that are picked up by Medicare and Medicaid after a motorist gets in an accident. By law, the suit alleges, insurance companies are supposed to reimburse the government for those medical bills. The lawsuit says it is costing the government billions of dollars as insurance companies don’t repay those costs, leading to taxpayers footing the bill. 

"We’re hoping to change the behavior of the insurance companies to automatically pay back the government when the government pays first," Troy attorney Shereef Akeel, one of many lawyers working on the lawsuit, told the publication, “and to recoup the billions of dollars that has been kept in the private insurance industry and bring it back to the public sector where it belongs."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Makes 2nd Acquisition This Week

Aging ADAS Must Be Tested for Efficacy

Related Articles

Sticking With The Phone

Insurance Companies Likely to Partner with OEMs for Autonomous Vehicles

Glass Repairs Have Caused Thousands Lawsuits with Insurance Companies in 2017

You must login or register in order to post a comment.