News

This Week in Business Strategies

August 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 23, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

9 Positive Indications That You Could Make the Switch to EntrepreneurInc. 

Could you really have more fun, satisfaction, and control of your life as an entrepreneur?

Customer Service Is Dead. It's Time to Focus on Building Real RelationshipsEntrepreneur

For decades, we've associated customer service with having people on the line to answer questions and provide assistance. It's time to change that mentality if you want to see real results.

How To Stand Out When Everyone’s Offering The Same Services You Do Forbes  

Some days a little healthy competition can keep you on your toes. Other days, it can knock you off your feet. With rivalry this fierce, it can feel impossible to get the attention (and the dollars) of paying customers who have so much variety to choose from.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

