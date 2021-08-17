OEM Participants Announced for ADAPT Summit

ST. PAUL, Minn., August 17, 2021—ADAPT Automotive on Monday confirmed several OEM participants for its upcoming ADAPT Summit, which will be held December 7-9 in Nashville, Tenn.

Representatives from Audi, General Motors and Nissan will participate in several discussions at the conference, and Summit officials anticipate more OEMs confirming attendance in the coming weeks.

“Having representatives from these OEMs will provide conference attendees a unique opportunity to learn about pressing topics of evolving vehicle design, emerging technologies and overall trends facing our industry directly from those who are guiding those trends,” said Bryce Evans, vice president of content and events for parent company 10 Mission Media.

These OEMs have been featured on ADAPT Automotive recently for some of their advancements in the field of technology, including General Motors’ recent revisions to its post-crash inspection policies and Audi’s commitment to producing a full lineup of electric vehicles by 2026.

Nissan will host a tour of its Smyrna, Tenn., assembly plant during the final day of the Summit. Tickets for that tour have already sold out.

The ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit is a three-day event hosted in downtown Nashville that answers the call of the FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, Modern Tire Dealer and NOLN readership to have a larger understanding, presence and voice in the future of the automotive industry. The content of the Summit will focus on the most progressive and pressing topics in terms of vehicle design, repair, maintenance and diagnostics, and overall transportation trends.

The Summit will feature five different formats of presentations, ranging from keynote speeches and lectures to town hall discussions and moderated interviews, in an effort to more thoroughly engage the audience in each topic.