MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

U.S. Opens Probe on Tesla's Autopilot

August 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS collision repair industry news tesla
tesla

Aug. 17, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s driver assistance system Autopilot, Reuters reported. 

The investigation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles in the US comes after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The NHTSA said that since January 2018 it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes."

The probe could lead to a recall, which would effectively impose limits on how, when and where Autopilot operates, the report said. Any restrictions could narrow the competitive gap between Tesla’s system and similar advanced driver assistance systems offered by established automakers.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

OEM Participants Announced for ADAPT Summit

Paint Prices Likely to Increase

CollisionCast: Your Field Guide to Hiring and Firing

Related Articles

Safety Agency Opens Probe into Tesla Crash

NHTSA Launches Another Tesla Crash Probe

NTSB Releases Updates on Tesla Autopilot Crashes

You must login or register in order to post a comment.