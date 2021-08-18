This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

August 18, 2021—EV startup Rivian is in preliminary discussions to build its $5 billion plant, the Senate gives approval to a budget amendment that would reduce eligibility for EV tax credits, and Nissan will close its Smyrna, Tennessee, plant for two weeks starting Aug. 16 due to the semiconductor chip shortage. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.









