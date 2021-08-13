Industry Leaders Call For OEM and Multi-Brand Scan Tool Use

Aug. 13, 2021—The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association released a joint position statement calling for the use of both OEM and multi-brand scan tools.

The position statement solidifies the organizations’ position on practices and standards in common diagnostic processes and was produced after consultation with subject-matter experts in both OE scanning and multi-brand aftermarket tools.

“Shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair. Each repair provider must assess their needs in order to determine which tools are best for the services they are performing,” the statement reads.

“This position statement makes it clear to the industry that consumers and repair facilities are best-served when multi-brand scan tools are available,” Paul McCarthy, AASA president and COO, said in a statement. “This is a significant statement to the automotive industry, underscored by the signatories of the three leading associations.”