MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Industry Leaders Call For OEM and Multi-Brand Scan Tool Use

August 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASA ATI auto repair ETI news scan tools
Diagnostics

Aug. 13, 2021—The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association released a joint position statement calling for the use of both OEM and multi-brand scan tools. 

The position statement solidifies the organizations’ position on practices and standards in common diagnostic processes and was produced after consultation with subject-matter experts in both OE scanning and multi-brand aftermarket tools.

“Shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair. Each repair provider must assess their needs in order to determine which tools are best for the services they are performing,” the statement reads. 

“This position statement makes it clear to the industry that consumers and repair facilities are best-served when multi-brand scan tools are available,” Paul McCarthy, AASA president and COO, said in a statement. “This is a significant statement to the automotive industry, underscored by the signatories of the three leading associations.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

US Jobless Claims Continue to Fall

Related Articles

Auto Trade Associations Call for Adherence of OEM Procedures

Assured Performance Launches Tool for Marketing OEM Certifications to Consumers

Bosch Introduces HDS 250 Heavy-Duty Scan Tool

You must login or register in order to post a comment.