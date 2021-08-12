MENU

NHTSA Looking into Ford Recall

August 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 12, 2021—The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is looking into whether Ford acted quickly enough last year when it recalled nearly 625,000 vehicles with faulty rearview cameras.

The NHTSA will also look into whether it thinks Ford should have recalled more vehicles, according to a report from FOX Business. Documents on the NHTSA website say Ford noticed a problem that would cause the backup camera to display a blank or distorted image in February 2020 but did not issue a recall until Sept. 23. 

The agency opened a "recall query" to determine if appropriate action was taken quickly enough and to determine if all affected vehicles were covered by the recall. Ford said it is cooperating with the investigation per the report. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

