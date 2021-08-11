MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

SCRS Announces Opposition of SMART Act

August 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news SCRS SMART ACT
Nissan Bumper

Aug. 11, 2021—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), established their objection to the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act on Monday, according to a press release. 

The SMART Act, proposed by Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50), amends title 35, United States Code, to provide for an exception from infringement for certain component parts of motor vehicles.

It would shorten the length of design patents that prevent other companies from producing replacement crash parts from 14 years to just 30 months.

“The small businesses we represent want to perform safe and proper repairs, that allow us to place our customers and their families back into a repaired vehicle with confidence that it will continue to provide the safety they expected from it, prior to their collision. Parts selection is a critical part of a safe and proper repair, and collision repair businesses have simply learned through first-hand experience that reverse engineered imitation parts are not the same as parts made and distributed by the OEM.,” the press release reads. 

Proponents, including insurers and the alternative parts industry, suggest that limiting the length of some automaker design patents would allow consumers to benefit from more competition for replacement parts.

This news was first reported by Repairer Driven News.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GM

Related Articles

ASA Expresses Opposition of PARTS Act

SMART Act Introduced in Congress

You must login or register in order to post a comment.