Advance Commits $250K For Diversity Initiative

Aug. 5, 2021—The Advance Auto Parts Foundation announced a $200,000 commitment and partnership with Wake Technical Community College for a recruitment initiative aimed at increasing student diversity in the school’s automotive systems technology and collision repair programs.

Additionally, the retailer, which operates as Advance Auto Parts, has committed $50,000 in funding to outfit the North Carolina school’s tool rooms to support student learning.

“At Advance, we understand the value of having an industry that reflects the diversity of the customers it serves,” Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, said in a statement. “By providing resources and support to Wake Tech and its new Hendrick Center, we hope to inspire students from all backgrounds and experiences to explore careers in automotive service and repair, which will help address the technician shortage and benefit our industry and society as a whole.”