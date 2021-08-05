Driven Brands Has Added 57 Stores In 2021

Aug. 5, 2021—Driven Brands announced Wednesday that it has added 57 new stores so far this year across its three brands — Abra Auto Body, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA.

“Each of our brands is unique and has varying regional presence across the U.S., but all brands are focused on providing industry-leading, premier collision repair experiences,” Dean Fisher, president of Driven Brands Collision, said in a statement. “We are proud to see our owner-operators maintain the highest level of collision repair excellence in their respective markets across the country, even as volume returns to normal levels due to an increase in vehicle miles traveled.”

At the beginning of 2021, Driven Brands went public and its initial public offering raised roughly $700 million.