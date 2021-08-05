MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Driven Brands Has Added 57 Stores In 2021

August 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS abra carstar driven brands fix auto usa news
ABRA

Aug. 5, 2021—Driven Brands announced Wednesday that it has added 57 new stores so far this year across its three brands — Abra Auto Body, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA. 


“Each of our brands is unique and has varying regional presence across the U.S., but all brands are focused on providing industry-leading, premier collision repair experiences,” Dean Fisher, president of Driven Brands Collision, said in a statement. “We are proud to see our owner-operators maintain the highest level of collision repair excellence in their respective markets across the country, even as volume returns to normal levels due to an increase in vehicle miles traveled.”


At the beginning of 2021, Driven Brands went public and its initial public offering raised roughly $700 million. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Mask Mandate Returns For All OEM Facilities

Toyota Ending Production Of Avalon

Related Articles

CARSTAR has Added 30 New Stores in 2018

Certified Collision Group has Added 57 Locations Since January

Driven Brands Cites 'Our Opportunity' in $100M IPO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.