Toyota Ending Production Of Avalon

Aug. 4, 2021—Toyota will cease production on its Avalon large sedan after the 2022 model year, Car and Driver reported.

The Avalon has been on sale in the U.S. since 1994. Positioned above the Camry mid-size sedan, it competes in the dwindling large sedan segment that has seen numerous competitors die off in recent years. Apart from the Toyota, the Nissan Maxima, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 are the only vehicles in this segment still on sale after the cancelations of the Chevy Impala, Hyundai Azera, Kia Cadenza, and Ford Taurus.

After production ends in August 2022, the company will continue to sell leftover inventory through the end of next year.