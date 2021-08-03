MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

US Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size

August 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS commerce department COVID-19 dpg economy Inflation investment spending
money

Aug. 3, 2021—A report from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows the economy has grown past its size prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the economy grew at a 6.5 percent annual rate during the second quarter, a sign the U.S. "has achieved a sustained recover from the pandemic [and] ... has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level."

The rapid growth was fueled by a surge in consumer spending, which advanced at an 11.8 percent annual rate over the quarter. Business investment also went up by 8 percent over that time, adding a solid 1.1 percent to the overall GDP. 

Despite the overall gains, shortages in many sectors continue to plague the economy and the inflation rate is still much higher than many economists would like it to be. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CCC Officially Goes Public

CollisionCast: 3 Ways To Take Advantage of Slow Days

Related Articles

Prepare for the Post-Coronavirus Economy

Report: SUVs Set to Grow in Size

SBA Adjusts Small Business Size Standards

You must login or register in order to post a comment.