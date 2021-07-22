MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

FTC Vows to Increase Right to Repair Enforcement

July 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news right to repair
green light

July 22, 2021—The Federal Trade Commission unanimously voted to increase enforcement against repair restrictions that discourage independent repairers, among other entities, from having equal right to repair products like vehicles.

The move follows an FTC report and years of research that focused on how OEMs work against independent repairers to favor automotive service and repair at affiliated dealer service centers. This new focus on enforcement will target repair restrictions that "violate antitrust laws" or use deceptive practices. This includes alleged violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

“These types of restrictions can significantly raise costs for consumers, stifle innovation, close off business opportunity for independent repair shops, create unnecessary electronic waste, delay timely repairs, and undermine resiliency,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said during a recent commission meeting. “The FTC has a range of tools it can use to root out unlawful repair restrictions, and today’s policy statement would commit us to move forward on this issue with new vigor.”

Included in the FTC's announcement was a policy position paper, which can be viewed here.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Boyd Group Partners With Opus IVS

Forbes Recognizes Caliber as Top Employer

Related Articles

Right to Repair Coalition petitions support of Right to Repair law

Biden Signs Right To Repair Executive Order

Why Right to Repair Matters to Collision Repairers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.