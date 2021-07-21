MENU

R.I. Governor Vetoes Auto Body-Supported Legislation

July 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 21, 2021—Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee vetoed legislation last week that was supported by the collision repair industry, Insurance Journal reported. 


The bill would’ve added costs that insurers would be required to pay auto body shops including markups and other charges related to paint, material and sublet expenses. 


Despite widespread support within the state legislature, McKee vetoed the legislation. The bill passed the state Senate 30-7 and the state House of Representatives 67-0.


“While I recognize the stated intent of this bill is to protect consumers, and there are portions of this legislation that I could support, overall the legislation will add costs without adding commensurate benefits to consumers,” McKee wrote in his veto message Friday.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

