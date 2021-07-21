Gerber Adds Wisconsin Location

July 21, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired a collision repair center in Appleton, Wis., according to a press release.

The repair center operated as Peotter’s Collision Center at its current location since 1992 and will now transition to become a Gerber Collision and Glass location.

“We welcome the Appleton team to our Gerber family as we expand our footprint in the Wisconsin region,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, said in a statement. “The addition of this repair center further assists our customers and insurance partners in this market and strengthens our brand.”

Jason Hope, The Boyd Group’s vice president of business development and strategic projects,

recently spoke with

FenderBender

discussing the company’s aggressive growth strategy and the logistics behind an acquisition.