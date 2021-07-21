MENU

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It's Time to Train

News

Gerber Adds Wisconsin Location

July 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 21, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired a collision repair center in Appleton, Wis., according to a press release. 


The repair center operated as Peotter’s Collision Center at its current location since 1992 and will now transition to become a Gerber Collision and Glass location. 


“We welcome the Appleton team to our Gerber family as we expand our footprint in the Wisconsin region,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, said in a statement. “The addition of this repair center further assists our customers and insurance partners in this market and strengthens our brand.”


Jason Hope, The Boyd Group’s vice president of business development and strategic projects, recently spoke with FenderBender discussing the company’s aggressive growth strategy and the logistics behind an acquisition.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

