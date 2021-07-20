Classic Collision Acquires South Carolina MSO

July 20, 2021—Classic Collision has added seven additional shops following the acquisition Fender Mender, a South Carolina-based MSO.

Classic Collision now operates 86 stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Alaska. Fender Mender will transition under the Classic Collision umbrella after operating independently for more than 30 years.

“Fender Mender collision centers are well rooted in the community. We are excited for their potential in this growing market, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.