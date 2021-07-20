MENU

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Classic Collision Acquires South Carolina MSO

July 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 20, 2021—Classic Collision has added seven additional shops following the acquisition Fender Mender, a South Carolina-based MSO. 


Classic Collision now operates 86 stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Alaska. Fender Mender will transition under the Classic Collision umbrella after operating independently for more than 30 years. 


“Fender Mender collision centers are well rooted in the community. We are excited for their  potential in this growing market, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the  Classic Collision Family. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence in this  market and across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

