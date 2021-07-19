CIC Approves New "Golden Rule"
July 19, 2021—A new ‘golden rule’ was approved by Collision Industry Conference audience members at the organization’s meeting on Thursday.
The rule aims to help collision repairers and other third-party sources get better access to data from application providers. The rule states, “Application providers should allow end-users unfettered access to their own business data. Application providers should not limit access to data made available to the end-user, attempt to control or restrict data flow provided or generated by the end-user to the end-users’ partners of choice.”
The vote was made after a roughly 30-minute panel discussion which analyzed the importance of such a rule. Not a single audience member voted against the rule.
The rule joins five other “golden rules” that the CIC Data Access, Privacy and Security Committee have adopted.