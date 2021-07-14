MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Liberty Mutual Acquires "Super Regional" Auto Insurer

July 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry insurance Liberty Mutual news State Auto
Handshake

July 14, 2021—Liberty Mutual has bought “super-regional” auto insurer State Auto Group, the company announced in a press release. 


“The opportunity to join the Liberty Mutual organization is a direct result of the incredible work of the State Auto team, beginning with the transformation of our business and culture that began in 2015,” State Auto CEO Mike LaRocco said in a statement. “We’ve become a digital provider of auto, home and business insurance while remaining fully committed to the independent agency system, as we’ve been since our founding 100 years ago. Our partnership with Liberty Mutual will further that commitment to independent agents and contribute to the collective success of our agents, policyholders, shareholders and associates.”


The deal is expected to close in 2022. Liberty Mutual will buy the company for $52 a share. Through the deal, Liberty Mutual will add $2.3 billion in premium and State Auto’s network of approximately 3,400 independent agencies across 33 states. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Southeast Collision Conference Announced

Crash Champions Continues Its Expansion

Related Articles

Uber Partners with Liberty Mutual Insurance

Report: Regional Insurers Graded Higher by Collision Repairers

Driven Brands Acquires Fix Auto USA, Auto Center Auto Body Inc.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.