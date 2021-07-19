This Week in Business Strategies
July 19, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
6 Marketing Trends to Prepare for in 2022 — Inc.
Marketers face a landscape disrupted by a pandemic, new business models, new applications of tech and the fallout of regulatory changes.
What to Know to Run a Successful Family Business — Entrepreneur
What are the secrets to a successful family business?
What Happens When Companies Pay Customers to Write Reviews? — Harvard Business Review
Does it lead to more positive reviews or will it backfire?