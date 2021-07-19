MENU

News

This Week in Business Strategies

July 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
lightbulb

July 19, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Marketing Trends to Prepare for in 2022Inc. 

Marketers face a landscape disrupted by a pandemic, new business models, new applications of tech and the fallout of regulatory changes.

What to Know to Run a Successful Family BusinessEntrepreneur

What are the secrets to a successful family business?

What Happens When Companies Pay Customers to Write Reviews?Harvard Business Review  

Does it lead to more positive reviews or will it backfire? 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

