I-CAR Launches New Technician Web Series

July 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 12, 2021—I-CAR has announced the launch of I-CAR Repairers Realm, a new web series designed for technicians.

Each episode will include informal conversation and detailed, how-to demonstrations. The segments will conclude with live-streamed technician questions and answers.

“Repairers Realm is the culmination of my team’s passion to `talk shop’ with techs in a hands-on, unscripted way that helps make sense of the information overload on all topics related to collision repair,” said Jeff Peevy, vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services for I-CAR.

“There is just so much information coming at technicians on a daily basis, and we want to help bring some clarity and confidence to technicians’ repair work in a very real-time, hands-on way,” said Peevy. “We see this as an opportunity for providing real-time conversations with technicians on a regular basis that’s an extension of I-CAR’s Repairability Technical Support (RTS) portal.”

Repairers Realm web topics, dates and times will be offered monthly, with flexibility for more impromptu episodes, Peevy said.

Axalta Coating Systems Acquires U-POL

This Week in Business Strategies

