Body Shop Goes Green, Adds Solar Carports

July 1, 2021—Cavendar Auto Group, a San Antonio-based dealer group, announced it has installed solar carports at its facility, according to a press release.

The company’s auto body shop, Cavendar Collision Center, is among the facilities with the carports, which will provide energy savings while also providing shelter for customers’ vehicles.

"Solar carports make perfect sense for Cavender Auto Group. Their energy lowers our electric bills, they provide shade for our customers and protection from damaging hail storms," said Cavender. "We are thrilled to be the first auto group in San Antonio to embrace solar carports and we are grateful to Big Sun Solar for making it happen."