MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Body Shop Goes Green, Adds Solar Carports

July 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry environment news solar power
environment

July 1, 2021—Cavendar Auto Group, a San Antonio-based dealer group, announced it has installed solar carports at its facility, according to a press release. 


The company’s auto body shop, Cavendar Collision Center, is among the facilities with the carports, which will provide energy savings while also providing shelter for customers’ vehicles. 


"Solar carports make perfect sense for Cavender Auto Group. Their energy lowers our electric bills, they provide shade for our customers and protection from damaging hail storms," said Cavender. "We are thrilled to be the first auto group in San Antonio to embrace solar carports and we are grateful to Big Sun Solar for making it happen."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting for Advanced Tech Vehicles

Gerber Acquires Large Southern MSO

Related Articles

Calif. Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Goes to Senate

New York Shop Adds Lucid Certification

Boyd Group Adds Gerber Collision Shop In California

You must login or register in order to post a comment.