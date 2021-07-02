This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 1, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why Brilliant Minds Like Jerry Seinfeld and Stephen King Focus on Lead, Not Lag Metrics — Inc.

And, if you want to achieve your long-term goals, so should you.

6 Ways Self-Leadership Can Help You Take Control of Your Life and Business — Entrepreneur

If you're eager to see different results, self-leadership could help you achieve them.

How Companies Can Support Single Parents — Harvard Business Review

The United States has the one of the highest rates of children living in single-parent households in the world. But may organizations don’t recognize the unique circumstances of solo parents.