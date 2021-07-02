MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. leadership tactics news
light bulb

July 1, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why Brilliant Minds Like Jerry Seinfeld and Stephen King Focus on Lead, Not Lag MetricsInc. 

And, if you want to achieve your long-term goals, so should you.

6 Ways Self-Leadership Can Help You Take Control of Your Life and Business — Entrepreneur

If you're eager to see different results, self-leadership could help you achieve them.

How Companies Can Support Single Parents — Harvard Business Review

The United States has the one of the highest rates of children living in single-parent households in the world. But may organizations don’t recognize the unique circumstances of solo parents.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AAA Expects Record Number of July 4th Travelers

Fix Auto Adds Arizona Location

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.