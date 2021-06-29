MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Battery Material Company Expands Tenn. Facility

June 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
batteries

June 29, 2021—Battery materials company NOVONIX plans to purchase and retrofit an existing facility to expand is production facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Australian company, which develops materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, will invest $160 million into the 400,000 square-foot facility that was formerly used by Alstom, according to a report from WRCB 3.

NOVONIX has been in Chattanooga for four years with around 20 employees; the renovation and expansion will bring 290 new jobs to the city. An official timeline of when renovations will be completed and when NOVONIX staff will move in has not yet been announced. Sam Wills, a regional economic and community development director for the state, said the expansion will make Chattanooga a "player in the industry" of EVs.

"It really has been a race from the battery supplier and the automotive industry to get to the production of that E vehicle," Wills said.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Average New Car Price Hit $41K in May

CEICA Webinar Covers Future Training

Recommended Products

2019 Industry Survey: KPI

2018 Industry Survey: KPI

2020 Industry Survey: KPI

Related Articles

Employee Dead Following Lift Accident at Tenn. Facility

Fire Destroys Tenn. Repair Facility

BP Invests in EV Battery Charging Company

You must login or register in order to post a comment.