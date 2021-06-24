MENU

Shop Owner's Own Security Video Leads To His Fraud Conviction

June 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 24, 2021—A Massachusetts body shop shop owner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud charges earlier this week after his own security camera footage was used against him, WCVB-TV reported. 


Adam Haddad, owner of Accurate Collision, was seen on his own security camera footage bashing customers’ vehicles to inflict more damage and thus get more money from insurance companies. In total, Haddad stole more than $170,000 from 11 insurance companies, according to the attorney general’s office.


"He's stealing people's money. He's stealing from the insurers," Attorney General Maura Healey said in an interview with the TV station. "Honestly, when my investigators showed me the video, I couldn't believe it. He was using all sorts of things, sledgehammers, mallets, pieces of wood to intentionally cause more damage to cars. And these are cars that customers had taken to him to fix."


Haddad will serve between six months and two-and-a-half years in prison. He'll be able to serve that alongside an eight-month federal sentence for charges related to a payroll tax scheme he pleaded guilty to earlier this year, the report said. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

