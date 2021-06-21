Boyd Group Acquires Second Shop in Week's Time

June 21, 2021—The Boyd Group acquired Pittsburgh-based Wolbert Auto Body and Repair, the company announced in a press release.

The location has been in business for 49 years and will now transfer into a Gerber facility.

“We look forward to adding this established team to the Gerber family as our second location in Pittsburgh and fourth in this market,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. “The addition of this repair center strengthens our brand and further assists our customers and insurance partners in the region.”

It marks the Boyd Group’s second acquisition within the last week. On Tuesday the company acquired a body shop in New York.