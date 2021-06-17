MENU

Gerber Acquires Experienced Shop In New York

June 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 17, 2021—The Boyd Group announced its latest acquisition, Austin-Spencer Collision Repair Center in Victor, N.Y., according to a press release. 


“We welcome this experienced and well-performing team which will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality customer service to this region,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. “This repair center is near our existing locations in Fairport and Canandaigua, strengthening our brand and further assisting our insurance partners in the area.”


The location operated under the Austin-Spencer name for 35 years. This is the Boyd Group’s first acquisition in June. The company acquired 10 locations in May.

