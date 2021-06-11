New Independent Shop Opens in Louisiana

July 11, 2021—A new auto body facility has opened in LaPlace, La., L’Observateur reported.

Eagle Auto Body Shop LLC officially opened last month and is located at 108 Magnolia Drive. The business is owned by Andrea Arguello and Francisco Lopez.





Arguello, a 24-year-old woman has only been in the industry for two years. She never imagined herself working in the automotive industry until she brought a wrecked car to a body shop, according to the report.

She began working at the shop, which needed help running the administrative side of the business. There she met Lopez, who has 20 years of experience as a technician. Two years later they decided to open their own business.

“I was not planning on doing this. I just grew to love learning everything about the vehicles. It came easy to me,” Arguello told the publication.