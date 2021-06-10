MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Colors on Parade Adds Franchise In Atlanta

June 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CarLove collision repair industry Colors on Parade news
An open sign at a store

June 10, 2021—A new CarLove location has opened in Atlanta, Ga., according to a press release. 


Total Car Franchising Corporation is the franchisor of the mobile auto body repair operation. 


“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade & CarLove with more locations across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” president of Total Car Franchising Corporation Jeff Cox says in the release. 


The Atlanta franchise is owned and operated by Christiaan Marais and Chris Namor. 


“I realized the business potential to add paint repair to our existing services and wanted to be part of a reputable and established company,” says Marais, who most recently ran his own retail location Five Star Dents & Dings. “I’m excited about the opportunity for growth and to help our customers by providing a much needed service.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Unemployment Benefits Ending In Some States

Related Articles

Colors on Parade Adds Florida Franchise

Colors on Parade Expands in Alabama

Colors on Parade Takes Arkansas

You must login or register in order to post a comment.