Colors on Parade Adds Franchise In Atlanta

June 10, 2021—A new CarLove location has opened in Atlanta, Ga., according to a press release.

Total Car Franchising Corporation is the franchisor of the mobile auto body repair operation.

“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade & CarLove with more locations across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” president of Total Car Franchising Corporation Jeff Cox says in the release.

The Atlanta franchise is owned and operated by Christiaan Marais and Chris Namor.

“I realized the business potential to add paint repair to our existing services and wanted to be part of a reputable and established company,” says Marais, who most recently ran his own retail location Five Star Dents & Dings. “I’m excited about the opportunity for growth and to help our customers by providing a much needed service.”