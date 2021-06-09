Safelite Acquires Long-Standing Glass Company

June 9, 2021—Safelite Group has acquired California-based Breaker Glass Co., according to a press release.

“We’re pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, says in the release. “Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

The transaction was formally completed on June 4. The acquisitions will allow Breaker Glass to use Safelite’s operational systems, distribution network and insurance and commercial relationships.