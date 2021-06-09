MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Safelite Acquires Long-Standing Glass Company

June 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Breaker Glass collision repair industry news Safelite AutoGlass
handshake

June 9, 2021—Safelite Group has acquired California-based Breaker Glass Co., according to a press release. 


“We’re pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, says in the release. “Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.” 


The transaction was formally completed on June 4. The acquisitions will allow Breaker Glass to use Safelite’s operational systems, distribution network and insurance and commercial relationships. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

ADAS Calibration Center Developed in Tucson

Related Articles

Safelite Acquires Troy Auto Glass

Safelite Acquires Quick's Glass Service

Safelite Acquires Richardson Auto Glass

You must login or register in order to post a comment.