News

Shop Celebrates 50th Anniversary

June 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 8, 2021—An auto body shop in Bessemer City, N.C., celebrated its 50th anniversary last week, the Gaston Gazette reported. 


Steve’s Paint and Body Shop was founded by Steve Jenkins in 1971. He was 24 years old when he first opened the shop, a three-bay garage he built behind his home. The now 74-year-old Jenkins is the shop's only technician. 


“I treat it like everything that comes into that shop belongs to me. I try to make everybody's car suit me before it suits them. If I’m not happy, it doesn’t leave,” he told the publication. 


Jenkins hosted a customer appreciation day last Friday to celebrate the anniversary. 

