This Week in Business Strategies

June 7, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Selling Strategies That Will Get You Ahead in Business — Inc.

Remember, it's not about you, it's about your customer.

3 Growth Strategies Small Businesses Can Learn From Google — Entrepreneur

To perfect your growth, emulate the successful strategies of industry giants.

Recognizing Your Customer’s Purpose is Key to Growth — Harvard Business Review

Four ways to define, design, and deliver purpose-led experiences.