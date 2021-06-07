MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

June 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS Business strategies Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. news
light bulb

June 7, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Selling Strategies That Will Get You Ahead in Business — Inc. 

Remember, it's not about you, it's about your customer.

3 Growth Strategies Small Businesses Can Learn From GoogleEntrepreneur

To perfect your growth, emulate the successful strategies of industry giants.

Recognizing Your Customer’s Purpose is Key to Growth — Harvard Business Review  

Four ways to define, design, and deliver purpose-led experiences. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

