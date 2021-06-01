CIECA Hosting AI Webinar

MENU

June 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 29, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is hosting a webinar on artificial intelligence, the organization announced. 


The webinar will feature a presentation from Driaan du Toit, vice president of strategy and development at Solera, as well as Q&A. The webinar will be held Thursday June 17, at 1 p.m. CST. 


du Toit will share insights into how to navigate the future of the collision industry using artificial intelligence. He’ll also address the impacts of COVID on collision repair and the innovative achievements of the industry over the last few years. 

