Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

News

Michigan Shop Makes Donation After Major Milestone

May 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
May 28, 2021—In honor of completing its 10,000th repair, a Michigan body shop gave away $4,000 worth of free repairs, the Press & Guide reported


Korte’s Collision, located in Dearborn Heights, Mich., has been in business for 18 years and decided to do something special to mark its milestone moment. To celebrate 10,000 repairs, it completed a repair to the front of a vehicle and one of the rear doors that wasn’t part of the collision damage but showed signs of failing. 


“Times have been hard financially, especially for my daughter who was going to have to pay out of pocket for the repair,” giveaway recipient Mike McRae told the publication. “I come in to pay, and then they tell me ‘It’s all set.’ I couldn’t believe it. She and I both needed help and as fate would have it, it was huge. It was such a humbling experience. It made me feel great because of their generosity, and it saved her a lot of money.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

